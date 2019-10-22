|
|
Brattleboro - Hildegard Bachert passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She was born April 3, 1921 in Mannheim, Germany to Frieda (Reis) and Gustav Bachert. She spent her childhood there until it was up-ended by the Nazis. At age 15, she immigrated with her older sister, Edith, to New York City. She enrolled in and graduated from George Washington High School. In 1939 her parents arrived safely and joined her and Edith in New York.
In November 1940, at age 19, Hildegard was hired by Dr. Otto Kallir at the Galerie St. Etienne in Manhattan. She worked alongside Dr. Kallir until his death in 1978. In those years, they made the Galerie an internationally recognized center for Austrian and German expressionist artists such as Gustav Klimt, Egon Schiele, Oskar Kokoschka, and Kathe Kollwitz. They also promoted self-taught artists, most notably Grandma Moses, with whom Hildegard formed a close friendship. After Dr. Kallir's death, she became co-director of the Galerie with his granddaughter, Jane Kallir.
Hildegard also found time to travel around the world to experience nature and see different cultures. She loved hiking and being outside ever since her father took her for hikes in the Black Forest in her childhood. In 1995, she bought a condo near her sister and niece in Vermont, where for many happy years she would visit for weeks, gardening and enjoying the outdoors. In 2018, she moved out of her Manhattan apartment to live full-time in Vermont, a place she said had long felt like home. At the time of her move, she had worked at the Galerie for 78 years.
Hildegard loved classical music and going to operas and concerts. She also loved singing, whether at home in her kitchen or at gatherings with friends, and she was still singing hours before she died. Hildegard made friends readily and cherished her friendships. She was a delightful storyteller and a careful listener. Whether the occasion called for laughter or tears, she was perfect company. She stayed connected, by long telephone conversations, texts, e-mails, and letters, with people all over the world.
Hildegard was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Edith Schnabel. She is survived by her niece Carol Schnabel and husband Peter Hetzel of Guilford, Vermont, their sons Ted and Jeff, her nephew Bobby Schnabel and wife Edie Stevenson of Boulder, Colorado, their children Heidi and Cory, her best friends, Deidre Scherer and Steve Levine, their children and families, her Galerie co-director Jane Kallir and husband Gary Cosimini, coworkers at the Galerie, as well as her beloved cat Tigger, and caregivers, family, and friends worldwide.
She was a beautiful woman who faced her end with the courage and grace that had carried her throughout her life.
A memorial service is planned for a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Brattleboro Music Center, the Guilford Free Library, Hunter College, the Kallir Research Institute, or a charitable organization of one's choice.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Oct. 22, 2019