1/1
Homer Johnson
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Homer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
An accomplished artist and resident of Brattleboro, Homer Johnson died on September 3 with beloved family members around him after suffering a stroke the previous week. Homer gained his art training at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts and the Barnes Foundation, and received a Cresson Fellowship to travel to Europe. After completing his education, Homer stayed in Philadelphia to teach painting and drawing at the academy, which he did until his retirement in 2001. It was also at the academy where he met the love of his life, fellow artist Allison Evans, who he married in 1955 and had many happy adventures with, including travels to Europe, the Middle East, and Alaska. He was a beloved art teacher and gifted painter in his own right, focusing mostly on figurative works and nature studies inspired by his time in Vermont and his travels. Homer is survived by his son Philip Johansson and daughter-in-law Joan Carey, grandchildren Ferne and Erik, and son-in-law Geof Dolman. He was predeceased by his wife Allison and their beloved daughter Anne.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BrattleboroReformer.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved