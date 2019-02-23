|
Howard Moody Richardson, of Fuller Drive, a longtime resident of Brattleboro died peacefully Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by four generations of loving family following a period of declining health, he was 90 years old.
Howard was born in Wolcott, Vermont on January 5, 1929, the son of William and Lucy (Moody) Richardson. He attended People's Academy in Morrisville and was active with the Stowe Ski Patrol.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy stationed on board the U.S.S. Valley Forge Air Craft Carrier. Following his honorable discharge from active service on 1/29/1948 he returned home and attended Saint Johnsbury Trade School.
Howard worked for the US Postal Service as a mail carrier for many years and following his retirement he worked at the Guilford Central School. Known for his strong work ethic he always worked two or three jobs at a time throughout his life all the while keeping his family in good humor, a trait that never left him.
On June 10, 1950 at Saint Michaels' Roman Catholic Church he was married to Joan M. Rancourt who survives.
Besides his faithful and devoted wife of 68 years he leaves two sons, Gary of Brattleboro and Terry and his wife Sharon of Vernon, four daughters, Gayle Higley and her husband Peter of Guilford, Karen Lamorder of Brattleboro, Wendy Squires and her husband Timothy of Guilford and Joanie Austin and husband David of Hinsdale, grandchildren Samantha, Aaron, Jess, Tyler, Josh, Heath, Ryan, Amanda, Katie, Mary, Dan, Kristin, and Jen, great grandchildren Jake, Gabriel, Sabrina, Keagan, Cole, Leighton, Briggs, Jacob, Mason, Lucas, Alex, Victoria, Audrey, Jayla, Allie, John, Ben and Jess as well as a fifth generation baby joining the family in the autumn.
Additionally, he is survived by nieces, nephews, many, many loved ones and a host of friends.
Howard was predeceased by nine brothers and sisters.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11:00 A.M. at Saint Michaels' Catholic Church with Fr. Justin Baker, pastor, celebrant. Committal Rites and burial with military honors will follow in Saint Michaels' Parish Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Atamaniuk Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 to 6 P.M.
Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Saint Michael's School, 48 Walnut St., Brattleboro, VT 05301 or to Brigid's Kitchen, 47 Walnut St., Brattleboro, VT 05301.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Feb. 23, 2019