West Brattleboro- Funeral Services for Howard W. Bell will be conducted Monday at 11:00 AM at West Brattleboro Baptist Church with burial to follow in West Brattleboro Cemetery.
Calling hours are Sunday from 4 to 6 P.M. at the Atamaniuk Funeral Home on Terrace Street.
Mr. Bell, 87, of Hinesburg Road, a lifelong resident of West Brattleboro, died Wednesday, September 4th at Pine Heights Nursing Home.
To view his full obituary please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Sept. 6, 2019