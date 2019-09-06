Home

Atamaniuk Funeral Home
40 Terrace Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
802-254-8183
Howard W. Bell

Howard W. Bell Obituary
West Brattleboro- Funeral Services for Howard W. Bell will be conducted Monday at 11:00 AM at West Brattleboro Baptist Church with burial to follow in West Brattleboro Cemetery.

Calling hours are Sunday from 4 to 6 P.M. at the Atamaniuk Funeral Home on Terrace Street.

Mr. Bell, 87, of Hinesburg Road, a lifelong resident of West Brattleboro, died Wednesday, September 4th at Pine Heights Nursing Home.

To view his full obituary please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Sept. 6, 2019
