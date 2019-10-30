|
Vernon - Irene Elizabeth Miller, 69, of Fort Bridgman Road in Vernon, died Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Cheshire Medical Center following an extended illness.
Irene was born in Brattleboro on March 13, 1950, the daughter of Glenn Harold and Dorothy Minnie (Pierce) Chapman. She was raised and educated in Brattleboro and was a graduate of Brattleboro Union High School, Class of 1968. She had been a resident of Vernon since 1974.
She was employed by the U.S. Postal service working as a mail carrier and in the capacity of post master relief, working out of the Vernon Post Office and previously the Northfield, MA Post Office. Prior to joining the postal service, Irene had been employed in the offices at the former BookPress in Brattleboro and in the town offices in Vernon.
Irene was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. A woman of faith, she had attended the Windham Community Chapel in Dummerston.
Of her leisure time activities, she enjoyed genealogy, quilting, working in her flower garden and time shared with her family. Irene was also an avid reader.
On June 26, 1971 at Centre Congregational Church in Brattleboro, she was married to David A. Miller who survives.
Besides her faithful and devoted husband of 48 years she leaves: one son, John Miller of North Kingstown, RI; a daughter, Kerri Miller of Seattle, WA; one sister, Betty Weatherhead of Guilford; a brother, Ronald Chapman of Greenville, SC; and two grandchildren, Hannah Miller and Braden Miller.
Additionally, she is survived by many nieces and nephews and several cousins.
Irene was predeceased by four brothers, James, Roy, Robert and Russell Chapman and two sisters, Marilyn Best and Kim Leiterman.
In keeping with Irene's final wishes there are no formal services scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Irene's name may be made to a .
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Oct. 30, 2019