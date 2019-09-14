|
|
A Celebration of Life will be held for Jacob K. Wright (23) of Spofford, New Hampshire who died June 19, 2019.
Jacob was the son of Abigail Wright and companion (Jay) of Spofford and Dean Wright and companion (Chris) of West Chesterfield New Hampshire. He is also survived by his sisters Holly Wright of West Chesterfield New Hampshire, Erika Wright of Fitzwilliam New Hampshire, his maternal grandparents Sumner and Mary Jo Fisher, of Keene New Hampshire and his paternal grandparents George and Elizabeth Wright of West Chesterfield New Hampshire.
The gathering will take place on Saturday September 21, 2019 at The Evening Star Grange in Dummerston Center, Vermont from 1 to 3 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. All are welcomed.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Sept. 14, 2019