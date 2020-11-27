James Clifford Rogers (Jim), born January 28, 1948 of Brookline, VT passed away November 22, 2020.



Oldest son of Clifford & Freda Rogers formerly of Margate FL.



He leaves his wife Christine, his children Jamie Wilkinson (husband Christopher) and Travis Rogers (wife Gina) both of Newfane, VT and step sons Charles Duke of Solon, ME and Joshua Duke of Lyman, SC. Grandchildren Gabriel, Patrick and Taylor Clark and Sophie and Jordyn Rogers.



A private family celebration of life will be held Spring of 2021.



Donations can be made in his memory to the NewBrook Fire Department.



