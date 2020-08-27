James F. O'Brien, a resident of West Dover, VT and formerly of North Haledon and Wyckoff, NJ, passed away August 23, 2020 at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington. He was born May 5, 1937 in St. Joseph's Hospital, Paterson, NJ. He grew up in Wyckoff, NJ, attended Wyckoff public schools, graduated from Ramsey High School and attended Villanova University on a swimming scholarship. He married Virginia Steffan in 1962 and resided in North Hatedon, NJ until moving permanently to West Dover in 1999. Jim was a veteran having served in the NJ Army National Guard as an Acting First Sergeant in the Sixth Tank Battalion. Jim was a founding partner with his brothers of O'Brien Imports, Inc in 1958 and worked there until retirement in 1999. Jim was a sports car racing driver, active member of SCCA, Scuderia X, USCCA. Jim was also a certified driving instructor for both the BMW Owners Club and the Ferrari Owners Club. Jim was a championship race car driver of both Alfa Romeo and Ferrari cars owned by the O'Brien Racing division of the O'Brien companies as well as driving for Ferrari and Alfa factory teams winning many events. He continued to instruct until his illness and death. Jim also was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister and usher, and The Knights of Columbus, Unbound and numerous other organizations. Jim was an avid supporter of the second amendment, Life Member of the NRA, Range Safety Officer and Certified Pistol Personal Protection Instructor. Jim was also a founding partner of Firearms Training of New England and a member of Deerfield Valley Sportsman's Club. Jim is survived by wife Virginia Steffan O'Brien, his brothers Thomas M. and Charles T. O'Brien, son Charles J. O'Brien,and three grandchildren Lonssa Castro, Megan and Kevin O'Brien, and daughter-in-law Nicole Remily. Jim was predeceased by his parents Thomas F.F. O'Brien in 1983 and Edeline Wansten O'Brien in 1989, a sister Ann Mary (1945) and a son Thomas O'Brien (1988). Friends may gather at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Wilmington, VT on Wednesday September 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM for a 10:30 Funeral Mass. Jim will be entered into rest at a later date in the O'Brien family plot in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa, NJ. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Covey Allen & Shea Funeral Home 44East Main Street Wilmington, VT.