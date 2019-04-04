Home

Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home Inc
55 Westminster Street
Bellows Falls, VT 05101
802-463-4111
James "Skip" Larsen

James "Skip" Larsen Obituary
Bellows Falls, VT - James "Skip" Larsen, 75, of Canal House, his home for the past 33 years, passed away April 2, 2019 at his home. Skip was born in Brockton, MA on December 9, 1943, the son of James and Margaret (Metcalf) Larsen. He attended the New England School for the Deaf and the Hartford (CT) School for the Deaf and worked many years at The Book Press in Brattleboro, VT.

Skip is survived by his brothers Robert, Ronald, and Scott Larsen; his sisters Debra Whitcomb, Diane Patterson, and Pamela Kissell. He is predeceased by his parents and his siblings Alan "AJ" Larsen and Cheryl Riendeau.

There will be a graveside service in the Saxtons River Cemetery at a later date, to be announced. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 4, 2019
