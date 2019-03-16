|
Jim passed away peacefully at his home in Bath, Maine on Tuesday, March 5th. He was born June 24, 1933 in Hull, Yorkshire, England to James and Elsie Todd. While attending Buxton Academy at the age of 17, he briefly met June Angela (Jill) Kirkaldy, but they fell out of touch. Six years later they met again at Leeds University where Jill was training as an RN and Jim was training as a Physician. They married the next year and went on to have 3 children. Jim then earned a PhD in Psychiatry at the University of Aberdeen. Moving their family to the U.S., Jim took a position in the Bronx for 2 years before moving to VT for the Rutland Mental Health Service. He helped found Serenity House in Wallingford, and The Vermont Alcohol and Drug Counsellors Association. In 1974 Jim accepted a position at the Brattleboro Retreat and the family moved to Guilford, VT. While at The Retreat, Jim founded a continuing education program that continues to attract physicians and mental health workers from all over New England.. He left The Retreat after many years to start a local private practice. In 1989 Jim and Jill traveled to Saipan where he served as a psychiatrist for the Northern Marianas Islands. Returning to the states he worked for the VA in Vermont, Michigan, and Maine, retiring in 1996 while at the Togus, Maine VA Hospital. Jim and Jill then lived in Randolph ME on the Kennebec River where Jim maintained a boat to enjoy fishing, kept his gardens, and enjoyed time with their granddaughter. Jim's willingness to help and his creative solutions will be missed by many. In his retirement, Jim enjoyed doing fine woodworking, crafting stained glass, and volunteering at the Senior College and Bath Senior Activity Center.
Jim is survived by his wife Jill, a sister Nancy, three children; Marie, Barry, and John, and a granddaughter Hayley.
There is no formal service planned. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim's memory could be made to the Bath Maine Area Senior Activity Center or to a charity of one's choosing.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 16, 2019