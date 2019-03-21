Home

Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home Inc
55 Westminster Street
Bellows Falls, VT 05101
802-463-4111
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home Inc
55 Westminster Street
Bellows Falls, VT 05101
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Methodist Church
Wardsboro, VT
James R. Perkins


James R. Perkins Obituary
Wardsboro, VT - James R. Perkins, 85, of Main Street passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Jim was born in Chester, VT on September 7, 1933, the son of Mildred (Duby) and Carroll Perkins, Sr.

He is survived by his wife Nancy Bell and their children Thane and Monti Perkins, Kendi Perkins, and Jaree Barber and their families.

There will be calling hours 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 22nd at Fenton & Hennessey funeral Home in Bellows Falls, VT. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 23rd at the Methodist Church in Wardsboro.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 21, 2019
