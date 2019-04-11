|
|
Vernon - Jane Theresa Barile, 70, of Old Farm Road died unexpectedly Sunday, April 7, 2019 at her home
Jane was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts on December 11, 1948 the daughter of John and Helen (Fessenden) Cody. She was raised and educated in Belmont, Massachusetts and was a graduate of Belmont High School, Class of 1966.
She had been employed at Berkley & Veller Realty in Brattleboro initially working in the capacity as secretary and eventually becoming a sales associate for the real estate firm. She had been a resident of the Brattleboro area since 1974.
A lifelong Catholic Jane was a communicant of Saint Michaels' Roman Catholic Church in Brattleboro.
Of her pastimes and interests she enjoyed boardgames, playing cards and time spent with her family.
She was first married to Thomas Reynolds of Keene and later married Leo Barile of Brattleboro.
Survivors include two sons, Daniel Barile of Alstead, New Hampshire and Thomas Reynolds of Keene, one step-sister, Nancy Prescott of Watertown, Massachusetts and several nieces and nephews.
Jane was predeceased by one brother, John Cody.
Calling hours at the Atamaniuk Funeral Home will be Saturday from 1:30 to 3:30 P.M. Vigil prayers will be offered at 3:15 by Fr. Justin Baker, pastor of Saint Michaels' Catholic Church. Burial will be in Saint Patrick's Cemetery in Watertown, Massachusetts at 11:00 A.M. on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jane's name may be made to, Kurn Hattin Homes for Children, P.O. Box 127, Westminster, Vermont 05158.
To sign an online register book with messages of e-condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 11, 2019