|
|
Brattleboro - Janet Anne "Jan" Corry, 64, of Highland Street, passed away Monday morning (9/30) in the comfort of her home after a lengthy and courageous battle with ovarian cancer, surrounded by her family.
Jan was born in Teaneck, NJ on April 11, 1955 the daughter of Robert H. and Alice C. (Fallucchi) Corring. She was raised and educated in Englewood Cliffs, NJ, graduating from Academy of the Holy Angels, where she was a member of the championship Color Guard team.
She attended Windham College in Putney, where she graduated summa cum laude with her B.S. in Special Education and met her beloved future husband of 40 years, the Student Body President. She studied for her Master's at Antioch College in Keene.
Jan worked as a special education teacher for over 30 years in Brattleboro, first at Academy School and then at Oak Grove School. She was Chairman of the Board at Community House as well. She retired early due to the progression of her illness (2009). She was a respected and beloved teacher adored by students spanning two generations. Jan would often tutor children with learning disabilities for free in her spare time, and brought meals to school for hungry students with a scarcity of food at home. She had a smile and word of encouragement for everyone.
An avid reader, Jan also enjoyed cooking, gardening, quilting, knitting and above all else, spending time with her family. She was known for her excellent recipes and dishes, always preparing extra for her kid's friends who strategically stopped by around dinner time.
She married the love of her life, Charles C. Corry Jr., who she is survived by, on July 7, 1979 at White Plains Women's Club in NY.
Besides her faithful and devoted husband of 40 years, she leaves behind one daughter, Megan Elizabeth Corry Rebelly, two sons, Charles Christopher Corry III, Tucker Swift Corry, and her beloved dog Lucy. She will be forever missed.
Friends are invited to her wake at Atamaniuk Funeral Home, Thursday (10/10) from 6 to 8PM. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday (10/11) at 11AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 130 Summit Road in Keene. A reception will follow in the church's fellowship hall.
Memorial contributions in Jan's name may be made to the Windham County Humane Society, PO Box 397, Brattleboro, VT, 05302.
Messages of e-condolence may be sent to the family at www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Oct. 5, 2019