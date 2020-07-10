Keene- Janet Florence Cleveland, 89, a lifelong resident of Brattleboro, died Tuesday night, July 7, 2020 at Langdon Place in Keene where she had been a resident since March.
Janet was born in Brattleboro at the Mutual Aid Association on Harris Place on June 8, 1931, the daughter of Lee and Alice (Shute) Corbett. She was raised and educated in Brattleboro, graduating from Brattleboro Union High School, Class of 1949.
She had been employed as a receptionist at the Holstein-Friesian Association retiring in 2009, following 30 faithful years of faithful service with the Association. Previously she had worked at the former American Optical Company on Putney Road.
Janet was a member of the Dummerston Congregational Church and was a member of the VFW Carl M. Dessaint Post #1034 Auxiliary.
Of her leisure time activities, she enjoyed crocheting, gardening, travel and time shared with her family.
On September 6, 1952 in Brattleboro she was married to William James Cleveland who predeceased her on July 5, 1995.
Survivors include: two daughters, Bonnie Grover and husband Paul of Hinsdale and Linda Aiken and her husband Roger of Putney; one son, Brian Cleveland and wife Becky of Brattleboro; and a cousin Glenn Hall of Zephyrhills, FL who was more like a brother to Janet.
Additionally, she leaves nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister, Alice Nelda Newton.
Graveside services will be conducted Monday, July 13th at 11:00 A.M in Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.
There are no calling hours at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to: Windham County Humane Society, PO Box 397, Brattleboro, VT 05302.
.