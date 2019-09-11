Home

Atamaniuk Funeral Home
40 Terrace Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
802-254-8183
Janice C. Duke

Janice C. Duke Obituary
Brattleboro - Janice C. Duke, 84, of East West Road in Dummerston, a lifelong resident of Dummerston died unexpectedly Thursday afternoon, September 5, 2019 at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.

Janice was born in West Dummerston on December 10, 1934, the daughter of Howard and Pauline (Genero) Clark. She attended Dummerston School and graduated from Brattleboro High School with the Class of 1952.

She had been employed by the town of Dummerston serving as town clerk for many years, retiring from her position in 2005. Previously she was a cook for the Dummerston Elementary School Lunch Program.

Very active in town, she was a dedicated volunteer for various organizations in town and was also an active member of the Evening Star Grange in Dummerston Center.

Of her leisure time activities, she was very crafty and enjoyed cross stitch and knitting, Janice loved to go dancing, taking nature walks and day trips as well as dining out. She was known for her pleasant personality and spirit of friendship.

On August 7, 1954 at her parent's home in West Dummerston during a simple ceremony for family and close friends she was married to George H. Duke. Her faithful and devoted husband of 52 years predeceased her on February 21, 2007.

Survivors include: one daughter, Valerie Hart and her husband Richard of Stafford, VA; four grandchildren, Alex and Michael Hart, and Charlie and Josh Duke; two great grandchildren, Cameron and Jordan Hart; and many nieces and nephews. Additionally, she leaves her close friend for the last three years, Jim Woods of Brattleboro.

Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Marty Duke who passed away on December 7, 2010 and a brother, Ernest Clark.

Graveside committal services will be held Friday at 12:30 P.M. in Taft Cemetery on Route 30 with Pastor Gary DeHaas of Windham Community Chapel officiating. A reception will follow at the Community Center in West Dummerston. Friends may call at the Atamaniuk Funeral Home on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until the funeral cortege leaves for the cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Janice's named may be made to the Dummerston Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box 40, West Dummerston, VT 05357 or the Dummerston Historical Society, c/o Jody Normandeau, 250 Tucker Reed Rd, Dummerston, VT 05301.

To sign an online guestbook with messages of e-condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Sept. 11, 2019
