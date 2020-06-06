Jeffrey M. Howard, 65, passed away unexpectedly on May 27th at his home in Hinsdale, NH. He was born in Brattleboro on August 11, 1954 to Wendell I. and Madelyn Martinson Howard. He attended Brattleboro schools, graduating from Brattleboro Union High School in the Class of 1972. He was a natural mechanic, working on bicycles, go-carts, motorcycles and cars starting at a young age. In 1977 he opened Howard's Alignment and Radiator on Spring Street in Brattleboro, which he ran until 2004, despite being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1978. In addition to his mechanical creativity and prickly exterior, Jeff was known for his sense of humor, that made customers' trips to the shop quite memorable.
He is survived by his parents and his wife, Sandra Elaine Salonen, whom he married on July 10, 1976. They had two children, Joel Howard and his wife, Renee, of Hinsdale, and Jessica Howard of Brattleboro, who also survives, along with two grandchildren, Gregory Raymond Howard and Reese Lynn Howard of Hinsdale, who were the lights of his life. Jeff is also survived by two brothers, Douglas Howard and Gregory M. Howard and his wife, Donna, of Brattleboro, and his sister, Judith McBean and her husband, Alan, of Dummerston, VT, a brother-in-law, Greg Salonen and his wife, Dee, of Winchester, NH and a sister-in-law, Su-Ann Joslyn of Surry, NH, along with several nieces and nephews.
Jeff loved all the New England sports teams, and avidly watched as many games as possible. He was an accomplished woodworker, contributing a trophy case for Hinsdale High School, as well as a smaller case for the Hinsdale Elementary School. He loved interacting with kids through his participation in Pee-Wee and Little League baseball in Hinsdale. He became somewhat of a legend at Hinsdale High School when he assisted in building Joel's Junior Prom. He was called upon for his imagination and expertise for the next six years, even though his children had both graduated. Memories were made that many kids still talk about to this day. In recent years he found pleasure in cooking and baking for family and friends. Some of his specialties were apple cider doughnuts and oatmeal butterscotch cookies (which were favorites of his grandchildren) and lobster mac and cheese.
Services will be announced at a later date, when the COVID social distancing restrictions are relaxed. The family requests that anyone who wishes to remember Jeff donate to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of America or to the American Cancer Society in his name.
To share a memory of Jeff, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Jun. 6, 2020.