Jennie Gutoski


1929 - 2020
Jennie Gutoski Obituary
Brattleboro- Jennie (La Rosa) Gutoski, 91, a longtime resident of Winchester, N.H. and a native of Brattleboro, died peacefully Friday evening, January 24, 2020, at the Thompson House in Brattleboro.

Jennie was born in Brattleboro on January 5, 1929, the daughter of Frank and Josephine (Pagano) La Rosa. She was raised and educated in Brattleboro, attending Oak Grove School and graduating from Brattleboro High School, Class of 1946. As a young woman, she worked at Pasquale's, her brother Charlie's downtown Brattleboro restaurant, and as an office clerk at the former Dunham's Shoe Store.

Jennie married Francis Gutoski at Saint Joseph's Church in Hinsdale and they lived in Winchester. For many year they owned and operated the Big S Convenience Store in Winchester. She continued to run the store following her husband's death in 1989, and she retired in 2016.

She was known for being a hard worker with a steadfast work ethic, and was devoted to her extended family.

Survivors include one brother, Alfred La Rosa of Keene, a sister, Mary Frances Rooney Coombs of Brattleboro, and many nieces, great-nieces, nephews, and great-nephews.

Jennie was predeceased by her husband Francis, and by one brother, Charles La Rosa and a sister, Catherine Juraszek.

Graveside committal rites and burial will be conducted in Saint Joseph's Cemetery in Hinsdale, in the spring when the cemetery reopens.

Memorial contributions in Jennie's name may be made to the Thompson House Activities Fund, 80 Maple Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301.

To sign an online register book with messages of e-condolence please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Feb. 1, 2020
