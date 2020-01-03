|
|
Jesse Lee Hamilton, 47 died December 30, 2019 at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro. He was born on September 30, 1972 in Brattleboro, VT, the son of Dean and Linda Hamilton.
He was the husband of Jody Oakman-Hamilton. They were married on February 9, 2013 in Marlboro, VT.
Jesse attended Brattleboro Union High School and graduated in 1990. Jesse first served with the United States Army Reserve in the transportation section of the 3rd battalion, 35th Infantry, 187th Infantry Brigade located in Springfield, MA. In 1992, he deployed with the battalion to take part in 4,000 troop training exercise held at the Combined Forces Training Base in Gagetown, New Brunswick, Canada. He was later assigned to HQ, 187th Infantry Brigade, Fort Devens, MA where he served as a driver for the Brigade Commander. The following year, he participated in training exercises in Iceland with elements of the brigade headquarters. With the inactivation of the 187th in 1994, Sergeant Hamilton went on to serve several years with the New Hampshire Army National Guard. He was very proud of his military service and thankful for the lasting friendships that he formed in the ARNG and USAR.
As a child Jesse was a boy scout and volunteered as a big brother in his early twenties. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Marlboro Fire Department in Marlboro, VT for 18 years and was dedicated to his Country, community, family and friends. Jesse worked for the Town Highway Department in Marlboro for 9 years and took pride in his work on the road crew.
Jesse also took pride in his herb and flower gardens and making sure his yard was pristine. He also enjoyed cooking, experimenting with new recipes, making his own pasta sauce from his home-grown tomatoes and started making his own pickles. His joy was spending time with his family and family gatherings. Jesse enjoyed watching anything about trains, heavy equipment and trucks and talking with his dad about them. For a few years Jesse participated in tractor pulling with the Vermont Tractor Pullers Association.
The love that Jesse and Jody had for each other was well seen by everyone that knew them. They were soul mates and were rarely seen apart from each other.
Jesse was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, R. Edward and Ruth Hamilton and his maternal grandparents, Herman and Mildred Monmaney.
He is survived by his husband Jody, step-children Tristin Oakman (Cora Jordan), Rachel Richardson (Andrew), grand-daughter Adaline Richardson, his father Dean Hamilton and mother Linda Hamilton, sisters Jennifer Carpenter (Rick), Amy Fletcher (Adam), and Tina Crum (Jim), nephews Gavin and Owen Sullivan, Drew Fuller, Colby Crum, nieces Gabrielle and Lauren Carpenter and Kiley Fuller. Jesse is also survived by his in-laws Christine Bell (Geoff), Theresa Oakman, brother's in-law Jason and Joel Oakman and their children, Cheyenne, Josh, Caroline and Caitlin Oakman, several aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as by his cat Clover, dogs Basil, Sophie and Hamilton.
A celebration of life will be January 18th at the Eagles in Brattleboro VT from 2:00pm until 6:00pm for friends and family.
Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to the Marlboro Volunteer Fire Department in Marlboro, VT or Deerfield Valley Rescue in Wilmington, VT.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Jan. 3, 2020