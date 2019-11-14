|
|
Jo-Ann Golden, a former Lake Worth City Commissioner who spent decades fighting for human rights, civil rights for the LGBTQ community, environmental and economic justice passed away on Monday, October 28th. She died at home after a long battle with cancer.
Her commitment to the planet began simply enough as a volunteer firefighter in Westminster, Vermont in the 1970's. She was the coordinator of the Burlington, Vermont/Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua Sister City Program and a member of the first Witness for Peace Delegation to Latin America. Jo-Ann produced the documentary, "Que Pasa", to promote a greater understanding of the U.S. role in Latin America. She was a founding member of the Women's Crisis Center in Brattleboro Vermont.
After moving to Florida in 1989, Jo-Ann crafted fine furniture. She was the program coordinator at Jeff Industries, a job-skills program, for individuals with severe mental illness. Her "Project Women Can" trained unemployed women in basic carpentry skills. As project manager for the Lake Worth Community Development Corporation, she oversaw the design and construction of new, affordable homes for first-time homebuyers.
She was president of the Palm Beach Chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction, Secretary of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Palm Beach Chapter, and the Secretary/Treasurer of the Sam and Adele Golden Foundation for the Arts.
Jo-Ann Golden served two terms as a Commissioner for the City of Lake Worth, Florida (2007-2011). She was an advocate for policies supporting immigrants to the City and was outspoken on many environmental issues, including ensuring full public ownership of Lake Worth beach, ending beach dredging, and advocating renewable energy programs. Jo-Ann was instrumental in the completion of a Reverse Osmosis plant for the City's water supply. During her tenure, the City improved all its parks and expanded recreation opportunities for children and adults.
Jo-Ann is survived by her long-time companion, Tennant Glenn Davitian, brothers, nephews, nieces, and community of friends.
If you would like to attend a memorial gathering for Jo-Ann on Saturday November 16 from 3pm - 6pm, please contact [email protected]
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Nov. 14, 2019