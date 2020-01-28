|
Wardsboro- Joan Marie Staib, 75, of Gilfeather Road, a lifelong resident of the West River Valley died unexpectedly Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at her home.
Joan was born at home in Wardsboro on September 3, 1944 the daughter of William C. and Alta F. (Benoit) Cole. She attended Wardsboro Elementary School later graduating from Leland and Gray Seminary in Townshend.
She was employed as a store clerk for several convenience stores in the West River Valley and also cleaned homes for families in the Stratton Mountain and Dover area. Primarily Joan was a devoted homemaker whose interests centered around her family.
Joan enjoyed time at her family's camp in Averill and also enjoyed traveling, especially day and weekend trips throughout New England.
On November 24, 1963 at the Wardsboro Methodist Church she was married to Donald A. Staib who predeceased her on October 23, 2016.
Survivors include one son, Lonnie Staib and his wife Laura of Baneberry, TN, one brother, William Cole of Lyndonville, a sister, Ruth Slade of Hinsdale, three grandchildren, six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Joan was predeceased by three children, Kirby who passed away on October 18, 2016, and a son and daughter, Donald Staib, Jr. and Laurie Staib who died during childhood from a tragic fire that destroyed their home.
Additionally, she was predeceased by a brother, Robert Cole and two sisters, Frances Lucier and Roberta Gauthreaux.
Graveside committal services in West Wardsboro Cemetery will be conducted later in the springtime when the cemetery reopens, to be announced by the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joan's name may be made to, The Wardsboro Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 151, Wardsboro, VT 05355.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Jan. 28, 2020