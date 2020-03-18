|
|
Joan Shore of Westminster West passed away March 4th, 2020 at the Converse Home in Burlington, Vermont. Her daughter Hannah and two granddaughters, Roxanne and Madeline were at her side. She was 92 years old.
Joan was born on May 21, 1927 to Grace and John Oliver in Highland Park, Illinois. She earned her BA in English literature from the University of Wisconsin in Madison in 1949. There she met and married Edward A. Shore with whom she raised four children. Ed predeceased her in 2001.
In 1950 Joan and Ed traveled to New Zealand and Tonga, where they lived for a total of three years working as teachers. These years had a profound effect on their lives, sparking a love for both teaching and travel that took them to many foreign countries over the following years.
Joan dedicated her professional life to teaching at the Putney Grammar School, the Green Street and Canal Street Schools in Brattleboro, the Westminster West School, and schools in New Zealand, Tonga and China. She also taught many friends and relatives, young and old, to paint, play music, bake, knit, sew and garden, sharing her enthusiasm with great patience.
After retiring from teaching, Joan continued to pursue her lifelong love of music and the arts, playing violin and viola in the Windham Orchestra and in chamber groups, and singing in the Unitarian church choir at the West Village Meeting House. She took classes in drawing, painting and printmaking and enjoyed attending local theater, literary and classical music events.
Joan continued to live in her own home, fully enjoying her beautiful flower gardens and wonderful neighbors until 2017, when her advancing dementia made it impossible to live independently. She then moved to the Converse home in Burlington, Vt. to be closer to family.
Joan is survived by her four children Hannah, Becky, Kaethe and Giovanni and five grandchildren Roxanne, Elizabeth, Madeline, Giulia and Leonardo.
Her family thanks the many friends and neighbors, and the staff at Converse Home who loved and helped her during her final years.
A memorial is being planned for the summer.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 18, 2020