Joanne Alice Brickley, 87, of Brattleboro, died Wednesday morning, October 8, 2020, at the Bradley House in Brattleboro VT. The daughter of Raymond and Gladys Skinner, she was born in Albert Lea, MN in 1933.
She attended local schools and the Methodist-Kahler School of Nursing (now the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science) in Rochester, MN where she became a Registered Nurse.
In the early 60's, responding to a job posting, she migrated east to become the school nurse at The Putney School in Putney, VT where she also met and soon married Charles N. Brickley. For many years she was employed at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital as a Registered Nurse, rising to become Director of Nursing. In 1987 she obtained a M. Ed. from the University of Vermont and became Director of the Thompson School of Practical Nursing. She greatly enjoyed her teaching and administrative duties and spent 10 years fostering the education of nurses, several of whom later provided their professional care and companionship in her waning years.
After retiring, she continued to be active, traveled to foreign capitals, and to visit her children and grandchildren. She pursued knowledge, particularly genealogy, knitting and fabric arts, and revived her skill as a pianist, revealing a long-dormant talent that astonished her family. She was devoted to her friends and family alike.
She is survived by her brother Donald Skinner; close friend and daughter, Lois Sleeper and her husband Skip; a son, Peter Brickley and his wife Annette; two grandchildren, Tova and Torsten; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Charles N. Brickley, with whom she built a small green paradise in the Putney, VT hills.
Her final months were spent at the Bradley House in Brattleboro, where she greatly enjoyed and appreciated the staff and fellow residents.
Mrs. Brickley's life will be celebrated with a private service at the convenience of her family and friends.
Memorial contributions in Joanne's name may be made to Rescue, Inc., P. O. Box 593, Brattleboro, VT 05302.
