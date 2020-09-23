1/1
Joanne W. Dawson
1941 - 2020
Bellows Falls, Vt

Joanne W. Dawson, 79 of Rockingham St. died Tuesday September 15, 2020 at the Jack Byrnes Center in Lebanon, N.H. She was born on March 4, 1941 in Lowell, Vt. the daughter of Melvin and Marie (Mackenzie) Warner. She graduated from St. Michael's high school in Newport, Vt. following school Joanne worked for the State of Vermont in the personal department was the owner of the Greensboro bend general store, Under the Rainbow jewelry store and worked for Whitney Blake, Melsur and McGirr's nursing home in Bellows Falls, Vt prior to her retirement. She loved being outdoors, enjoyed gardening and had a Green Thumb, loved to taking long walks and cook outs, loved animals, especially her cat Oscar

Joanne was predeceased by her parents and her husband Edward F. Dawson, she is survived by her children Robert John Booth Jr. and his wife Lisa of Lowell Vt and her daughter Penny R. Renaud and her husband Robert of Bellows Falls Vt, one brother Patrick Warner of Orleans, Vt. Grandchildren Melvin, Virginia and her boyfriend Jerry, and Ethan Booth and April and Mariah Renaud, four great grandchildren Alyssa, Alexis LaRaine and Sierra. She was also predeceased by two baby's Robin and Christine one brother David and a sister Janette Jones

There will be a graveside burial service on Saturday September 26,2020 at 1 pm in the Oakhill Cemetery in Bellows Falls, Vt. The Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls are assisting with the arrangements.

Following the service there will be a gathering at 212 Rockingham St. Lot 7

Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home
55 Westminster Street
Bellows Falls, VT 05101
802-463-4111
