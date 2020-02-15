|
John was the Maintenance Person and Cemetery Caretaker for Saint Michaels Parish and has returned home to the loving arms of Jesus. He was a devoted Christian and will be remembered for his great faith, special sense of humor, humility and love for all his fellow man. John was a man who lived his faith and shared Gods love every day in so many ways. He leaves behind countless friends at the Saint Michaels Parish, the community of Brattleboro and beyond.
He is survived by his loving sister, Mary Lombardo and her husband Joe, his nephew Erik, his Uncle Thomas Bartis of CT, and sister, Fran Dioguardi and her husband Ron of FL.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Father Justin Baker on Friday February 21st, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Michaels Roman Catholic Church, Walnut Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Michaels School Scholarship Fund, Bridgid's Kitchen or .
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Feb. 15, 2020