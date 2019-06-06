Home

John Dixon, 89, of Guilford, very recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, died on June 2, at Grace Cottage Hospital. Graduate of Exeter, Yale, and Harvard Medical School. MD, FAAS, a kind, caring, skilled surgeon. A U.S. Marine, veteran of the Korean War. An athlete, a farmer, a woodworker. Loving husband, loving father of four, loving grandfather of five.

No service is planned. Family and friends will gather at the Dixon homestead in Guilford later in the summer. Kindly send donations in Dr. Dixon's memory to Grace Cottage Hospital, Townshend VT.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on June 6, 2019
