Walpole, NH - John Francis O'Connor, 91, passed away peacefully at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland, NH on July 27, 2019. "Franny" to his family and friends was born on October 4, 1927 in Bellows Falls, VT - the first of four sons born to Thomas F. and Clara B. (Ostrowski) O'Connor. He attended St. Charles Parochial School and was a 1945 graduate of Bellows Falls High School. Following a tour with the US Army in Germany, post WWII, he graduated from St. Bonaventure University in Ithaca, NY with a degree in Business Administration. An accountant by trade, he was employed in the Hartford, CT area throughout his adult life with firms such as Travelers Insurance Company, Sikorski Aviation, and finally United Technologies Corporation. He retired in 1992 to more fully pursue his passions for hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his three brothers, Lawrence J. of Westmoreland, NH, William E. of Westminster, VT, and Paul M. of Walpole, NH; his sister in law Marlene O'Connor of Westminster, VT; nephew Michael of Williston, VT; nieces Shannon of Washington, NH and Erin of Boulder, CO; and 5 grandnieces and grandnephews. He is predeceased by his parents.
There will be calling hours 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 2nd at Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls, VT. A funeral mass will be celebrated following at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Charles Church in Bellows Falls, VT with interment to follow in St. Charles Cemetery in Westminster, VT.
