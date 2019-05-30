Home

John Paul Whipple Obituary
John Paul Whipple of Vernon, VT passed away at Dartmouth Medical Center in Lebanon, NH on May 19, 2019 with family members and his dear friend Diane LaFlam by his side.

John was preceded in death by his parents Joseph Reed and Kathlyn Whipple, a sister Mary Eckert, brothers Joseph Jr., James and Walter. He is survived by his brothers Andrew of OH, Fred of CT and a sister Betty of FL and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

John graduated for Leland and Gray Seminary in Townshend, VT. He served in the Army Reserves and was self-employed as a contractor in the area.

He had a great love for the outdoors, hunting, fishing, Maine and sharing tales with many friends.

Graveside services at Riverside Cemetery in Brookline, VT will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriner's, 3 Green St., Brattleboro, VT 05301 and/or The Windham Humane Society, 916 West River Rd., Brattleboro, VT 05301.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on May 30, 2019
