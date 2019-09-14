|
Jonathan, of Westminster, Vermont, died Monday.
Jonathan was hilarious and warm, loving and loyal, strong, resilient, and caring. One of his many gifts was his connection to others. He could talk to anyone, and could make almost anyone feel special and heard. He had a lot of love to give and many were lucky to receive it.
Jonathan is survived by his beloved Willow, and their girls, Maggie and Scarlett; his mother, Meg Mulligan and step-father Larry Nevin; his father, Bill Borchers and partner Rita Wiley; his sister, Allison Borchers; as well as other special family and friends. Jonathan loved his family fiercely and he was deeply loved in return.
A celebration of his life will be held in the field next to 170 Kingsbury Road in Walpole, NH at noon on September 15th. Please bring food to share.
Donations in Jonathan's memory may be made to a fund for Scarlett at the Northfield Saving Bank P.O. Box 1629 Waitsfield VT 05673 or at GoFundMe.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Sept. 14, 2019