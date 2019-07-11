Jonathan Starbuck Tobey, 92, of Brattleboro, VT passed away on June 22nd, 2019 at his home. He was born on September 15, 1926 in Dartmouth, MA, the son of Molly Nye and Warren P. Tobey.



Jon grew up in Barrington, Rhode Island and attended school there. He and his twin brother, Josh Tobey, and younger brother, Joel Tobey, enjoyed and competed in many sports throughout high school. He attended Brown University but interrupted his studies to serve in the U.S. Navy in World War II aboard the U.S.S. Henrico. He was honorably discharged in 1946 and graduated from Brown in 1950. While there, Jon competed with the Brown University Track and Field Team. He later received a B.S. from the University of Rhode Island and an M.S. and Ph.D. from Cornell University where he was assistant professor of marketing and farm management for 5 years. He went on to work as Vice President and technical director of agriculture at Chase Manhattan Bank in New York City from 1965-1976. He retired his wife, Anne Tobey, and they moved to Townshend, VT in 1976 where Jon enjoyed teaching cross- country skiing, helping with Grace Cottage Hospital fair days and running the Townshend Corner Store for 2 years. Anne and Jon moved to Brattleboro, VT in 1994.



Sporting and athletics remained a passion throughout Jon's life. He set national age group records in the Green Mountain Senior Games and the U.S. Senior Olympics, in the 800 and 1500 meters in 1989. In 1994, he felt honored to receive the Vermont Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports Award. When he was 90 years old, the Rhode Island House of Representatives inducted Jon into the Barrington High School, class of 1944, Athletic Hall of Fame. He was fun-loving, and enjoyed volunteering at local sporting events- the fund raiser 5K for Grace Cottage Hospital, the Red Clover Rover runs, the Turkey Trot, the Pond-a-thon Fun Run, the annual Harris Hill Ski Jump, helping with the ski lift at Memorial Park, and many Brattleboro Outing Club activities. He took pride in setting the drag for the Guilford Hounds fox hunts for many years.



Jon had a creative spirit and a green thumb, he loved his vegetable garden, backyard wildlife, painting and wood working. He appreciated the spirit and camaraderie of bowling with the Senior League in Brattleboro for many years, maple sugaring with friends, and growing giant pumpkins for the country fair. Jon felt at home being on the water, fishing, canoeing and kayaking. He was always up for an outdoor adventure, exploring nature, and he spent many summers with his family at the beach in Madison, CT, and coastal Maine later in life. He loved family gatherings and told grand and lively stories to family, friends and neighbors.



Jon was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Anne Pierson Tobey, his brother, Joel Tobey and twin brother, Josh Tobey. He is survived by his son, Peter Tobey of West Windsor, VT; his daughter, Katie Tobey of Brattleboro, VT; six grandchildren: Hannah Tobey, Evan Tobey and his wife Kim, Eric Tobey, Elisabeth Moore and her husband Matt, Leah Moore, and Kaden Cole; five great grandchildren: Charlotte, Ethan and Cassidy Moore, Kaya Sullivan and Rosemary Moore, two sisters-in-law, Elaine Tobey of Barrington, RI and Doris Tobey of Centre Hall, PA; as well as eight nieces and nephews, eighteen great nieces and nephews, and one great, great niece and one great, great nephew.



Jon was very fond of his physicians, and grateful for the care he received from several care givers in the last three years of his life. His family is very grateful for their dedication and help.



There will be a memorial service for Jon in the fall. The Ker-Phaneuf Funeral Home, Brattleboro, VT is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Bayada Hospice, P.O. Box 8081, Brattleboro, VT 05301. Contact the family for more information on the date of memorial. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phanuef.net. Published in Brattleboro Reformer on July 11, 2019