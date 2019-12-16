|
Jordan 1998 - R. 2019 Duckstein Jordan R. Duckstein, 21, of Tolland, passed away unexpectedly on December 8. Born July 26, 1998. He was the son of Jakim Duckstein of Tolland and Diane Jaciow of Bellevue, Nebraska.
Jordan had attended Eastern CT State University pursuing his interests in Communications and Psychology. An avid skateboarder and film lover with broad musical tastes, Jordan also enjoyed paintball. Jordan struggled with depression but found comfort in his family and the loyalty of his close friends.
In addition to his parents, Jordan leaves his brother Jonah Duckstein, many cousins, aunts and uncles, and loving grandmothers Vida Benedict of Bellevue, Nebraska, and Linda Duckstein of Mansfield Center.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Dec. 16, 2019