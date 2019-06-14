|
Brattleboro - Joseph Lawrence "Larry" Bober, 76, of Winter Street, a lifelong resident of town died unexpectedly early Tuesday morning, June 11, 2019 at his home following a period of declining health.
Larry was born in Brattleboro on February 4, 1943 the son of Joseph F. and Stella M. (Bedard) Bober. He attended Brattleboro public schools and graduated from Brattleboro Union High School with the class of 1961. While in high school he excelled in track and lettered in track & field.
Following high school Larry served in the Vermont National Guards.
He had been employed at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital where he retired from in 2007, later working on a part-time basis at the hospital for the Stericycle Company. Larry also worked as a shipping supervisor for the former Famolare Shoe Company and previously had been employed at the former American Optical Company.
Larry was a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Brattleboro Aerie #2445 and was a communicant of Saint Michael's Roman Catholic Church.
Of his leisure time activities, he enjoyed gardening, fishing and trips to Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun. He also collected cookie jars for many years that included an extensive collection of over 150 containers. A loveable grouch with a kind heart, he will be missed by anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.
On July 12, 1974 at Saint Michael's Catholic Church with Father Walter Roberts officiating he exchanged wedding vows with Margaret Murphy who survives.
Besides his faithful and devoted wife of 44 years he leaves one son, Lawrence J. Bober of Brattleboro, a daughter, Jennifer E. Bober and her fiancee Kristopher Hamway both of Colchester, one aunt, Hermine Bober of West Brattleboro and many nieces, nephews and several cousins.
Additionally, he leaves his beloved pet cats, "Lady" and "Bella."
He was predeceased by his parents, one sister Sandra "Sandy" Kane, and a special nephew, Bobby Kane.
A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held this Sunday, June 16th from 1 to 4 P.M. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles on Chickering Drive.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Larry's name may be made to, Windham County Humane Society, PO Box 397, Brattleboro, VT 05302 or to Rescue Inc., PO Box 593, Brattleboro, VT 05302.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on June 14, 2019