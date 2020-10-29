Joseph Kenneth Wetherell, 70, of Spring Brook Twp., PA and formerly of Brattleboro, VT, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, Pa. Married on December 11, 1971 to the former Cheryl Jean (Sheldon), the couple celebrated 48 years of marriage this past year.



Born in Brattleboro, VT, he was the son of the late Kenneth Gould and Doris Marie (Cyrs) Wetherell. Joseph graduated from St. Michael's High School in 1968, earned his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Vermont in 1972 and his Master's Degree from Florida Institute of Technology in 1981. Joseph proudly served in the U.S. Army, was the Commander of the 326 Engineer Battalion of the 101st Airborne Division from 1991 to 1993 and retired as a LTC after 27 years of service. His service in the Army brought him to the University of Scranton, where he was the director of the ROTC program and most recently, an event organizer. Joseph loved his job and his co-workers at the U and the love he had for them reflected right back to him.



He was a member of St. Michael's Church in Brattleboro, VT and the Church of Saint Catherine of Siena in Moscow, Pa. He also held a membership in the VFW Carl M. Dessaint Post 1034 in Brattleboro, VT.



Joseph loved being outside, just soaking up the sun. He was an avid marathon runner and enjoyed gardening. Most importantly, he was obsessed with being a Papa and cherished making as many memories as he could with his family.



In addition to his wife, Joseph is survived by his children: Jessica Jo Hosang and her husband Michael of Williamsburg, Va, Jason Wetherell of Richmond, Va and Justin Wetherell and his wife Alison of Mt. Laurel, NJ; his grandchildren: Isabella, Evelyn, Jacob, Elizabeth, Joseph, Thomas, Zachary and Maria; his sister: Barbara McGregor and his brother: Michael Wetherell and his wife Holly and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his sister: Theresa Mayotte.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 2 at 11:00 am at St. Peter's Church, 134 Convent Avenue in Rutland. Interment with Rite of Committal and military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Rutland.



A visitation will be held on Monday, November 2 from 9:00 am to 10:30 am at Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington Street in Rutland.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 410 Rockville, MD 20852 or to St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Avenue Scranton, PA 18509. Arrangements are entrusted to Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland, VT. To share your fondest memories of Joseph, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.



