Scottsdale, Arizona - Judith Ann Carmody died at Avenir Senior Living in Scottsdale on September 18 after a long battle with frontotemporal dementia.
Judy Botnick was born in Binghamton, New York, on October 18, 1939, to Amelia Botnick and Saul Botnick, founder of the prominent Binghamton Chevrolet dealership, Botnick Motor Corporation (the original BMC). She attended local schools and then went to Abbot Academy in Andover, Massachusetts for high school. She spent two years at Hollins College in Roanoke, Virginia. Not caring for the South during the turbulent '50's, she moved to Boston in 1959.
Judy's first job was registering the runners for the Boston Marathon. She then went on to a five- year career in the financial industry as an executive assistant at Keystone Mutual Funds.
Judy and John Carmody were married in Binghamton on December 12, 1964 and lived in the Boston area and in Aberdeen, Scotland (1968-69) until John's completion of his surgical residency at the Boston City Hospital. They relocated to Great Falls, Montana after the birth of two daughters and a son, where John served as general surgeon at the U.S. Malmstrom Air Force Base from 1972-1974. Judy and John then moved their young family to Brattleboro, Vermont, where, over the next 30 years, Judy ran the household, raising three children. She enriched the entire community with her tireless commitment to many endeavors, including managing the hospital gift shop and founding and running the town's summer swim team.
Judy possessed many exceptional talents. Besides being a wonderful, loving mother and spouse, she excelled at skiing, golf, gourmet cooking and interior design, and she was passionate about knitting.
Upon retirement, John and Judy moved to Carefree, Arizona, and then in 2013 to Scottsdale.
Judy is survived by her husband, John Carmody of Scottsdale; daughter Courtenay Carmody and spouse Knox Todd of Mendoza, Argentina; daughter Kimberly Carmody and spouse Samantha Schutz of Kerhonkson, New York; son John Bradford Carmody, his spouse Valerie Reiss and grandson, Hudson Carmody of Leeds, Massachusetts; brother Richard Botnick and spouse Dorothy Botnick of Moultonboro, New Hampshire; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Judy will be greatly missed by us all, but now she is resting in peace and free from a difficult disease.
A private ceremony is planned for October. The family requests no flowers. Donations in memory of Judy are welcome: Advanced Hospice; 2045 S Vineyard Ste 127, Mesa, AZ 85210 or Phoenix Desert Botanical Garden https://dbg.org/
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Oct. 10, 2019