Judith D. Covey Nolin, 75, of Hinesburg Rd passed away in the comfort of her home on May 7, 2020.
Judith was born in Brattleboro VT on September 23, 1944, the daughter of the late Raymond and Alice (Larmie) Covey Sr.
She was raised and educated in Brattleboro, and a graduate of Brattleboro Union High School. She was employed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. for a brief time before marrying her husband Bernard E. Nolin of 54 years.
She will be remembered by all for her unconditional love and support for her family throughout the years.
Judith is survived by her devoted husband Bernard E. Nolin, her daughters; Denise Perkins (Rick) of Brattleboro, Renee Madore (Tim) of Williamsville and her grandchildren Philip III, Evan, Jessica and Leah. Additionally she leaves one brother, Ronald Covey along with several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her siblings Raymond Covey Jr., Dennis Covey, Janet Bush, and Bernard Scott.
Due to the current pandemic, graveside committal services in St. Michael's cemetery will be private. Memorial donations may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital PO Box 50, Memphis TN 38101-0050.
Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on May 12, 2020.