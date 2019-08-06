Home

More Obituaries for June Bostwick
June M. Bostwick

June M. Bostwick Obituary
June Marie Bostwick, 57, of Brattleboro, passed away from a battle with lung cancer July 22, 2019.

She was born April 18, 1962 to Fred and Dorothy Bostwick and leaves behind beloved twin daughters Justine & Jocelyn Pond, oldest daughter Alicia Apostoles & granddaughter Ivy Rae. June was a beautiful, fun-loving woman who had a powerful effect on everyone who knew her. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Cornerstone Baptist Church 154 Eliot St. on Saturday August 10th, 2019 at 1:00pm
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Aug. 6, 2019
