Junellen (Hawthorne) Lott died peacefully on November 13, 2019. She was 93. Born May 5, 1926 in Glen Ridge, N.J., the only child of Junior & Ellen (Edland) Hawthorne she spent a happy childhood in New Jersey, spending summers swimming at Indian Lake.
After High School Junellen became a Powers model in New York City, and bought her parents a 600-acre farm on what is now Lost Mile Road in Newfane, Vermont. One winter, photographer, Andre de Dienes shot a cover story for Parade Magazine at the Hawthorne Farm which included Junellen shining boots and walking her beloved horse, Lady Dundee. While serving in the war, her future husband, Norman Lott, saw one of her magazine covers, and told his fellow soldiers, "When I get home, I'm going to marry that girl." They married at the Baptist Church of West Brattleboro on February 22, 1946. Together they raised four children in Essex Fells, New Jersey, spending every school holiday at her parents' farm. In the mid-1960's the family purchased Townshend Furniture Company and moved to southern Vermont. While running Townshend Furniture, Junellen slowly incorporated the Antiques she acquired at flea markets and auctions into the showroom, eventually opening Harmonyville Antiques. In the 1980's Norm and Junellen started spending their winters in the Florida Keys, where they spent their time playing golf, fishing on their boat and spending time with their friends. Later in life Junellen became a Bridge Grand Master, played a mean game of Blackjack and practiced yoga. She was always quick with a quip, loved to laugh and was up for any adventure.
She is survived by her daughter, Junellen Clausheide of Montague, Prince Edward Island, her daughter-in-law Susan Lott of Newfane, her grandsons Adam & Ryan VanIderstine, Jared Tarbell, Kailen & Brenton Lott and Jesse Calusheide, her granddaughter Ellenka Wasung-Lott, five great-grandchildren and one great great-grandson. She was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband Norm, her sons Howard & Steven, her daughter Randi and her grandson Jamis.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Nov. 23, 2019