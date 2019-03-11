|
|
Worcester, Mass- Justin Philip Blum, 26, of Church Street in Northborough, Massachusetts, a former resident of Byram, New Jersey died Tuesday afternoon, February 12, 2019 at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester following a brief illness.
Justin was born in Miami, Florida on March 21, 1992 the son of Philip and Carrie (Markgraf) Blum. He was raised and educated in Cincinnati (Montgomery), Ohio, Sugarland, Texas and Byram graduating from Lenape Valley Regional High School, Class of 2010. While attending high school he played trumpet in the high school band and sang in the choir. He went on to graduate from Lycoming College in Williamsport, Pennsylvania where he received his B.A. in Sociology and Philosophy in 2014.
At the time of his passing Justin was an honor student attending the Funeral Institute of the Northeast Mortuary College in Norwood, Massachusetts. It was Justin's goal to become a caregiver and funeral director and to help those in need. Although quiet and unassuming he was known for his sense of humor, his gentle, giving and kindly spirit.
Prior to enrolling at F.I.N.E. and while residing in New Jersey he had been employed as the Produce Manager at the Target Store in Hackettstown. Prior to Target, Justin was employed at ShopRite and worked in the deli.
Of his leisure time activities, Justin enjoyed music, video games, playing cards and games of all sorts and traveling.
Survivors include his parents of Northborough, his paternal grandmother, Arlene Blum of Guilford, Vermont, several aunts and uncles that include, Craig Blum and Cameron Blum of Guilford, Sheila Pollica of Brattleboro, Vermont and Sarah Markgraf of Weehawken, New Jersey, and three nephews, Eric and Kyle Pollica and Trevor Blum.
A service in celebration of his life will be conducted at the Morgan Funeral Home in Netcong, NJ on March 22nd from 5:00-7:00 pm.
He will be laid to rest in the Blum family lot in Baker Cemetery in Guilford in the springtime at a date and time to be announced by the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to a special scholarship in Justin's name, to be established at Lycoming College. Anyone interesting in contributing can reach out to Philip or Carrie Blum for details.
To sign an online guestbook with messages of condolence please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 11, 2019