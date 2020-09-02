Justin Thomas Harrison, 17, of Marlboro Road in West Brattleboro, died unexpectedly Tuesday evening, August 11, 2020 at Boston Children's Hospital due to complications of heart surgery, with his family surrounding him until the end.



Justin was born in Delray Beach, Florida on August 27, 2002, the son of Eugene Harrison and Jennifer Sasso.



A resident of Brattleboro since the age of three, Justin attended Academy School and recently graduated from Brattleboro Union High School, Class of 2020.



Justin had many interests. He loved playing video games and operating electronics, and often showed advanced potential beyond expectations when engaged with something he was truly passionate about. He also loved swimming (a true fish to water!). Most of all, Justin cherished time spent with his family. He had a very special bond with his sister Jessica. He spent much of his free time with her, and with her family; her children Millee, Lila, and Victtorio, and her husband Chris. Chris and Justin always had a great time together, and Justin really enjoyed having that brother relationship. Justin loved being an uncle, and was so great and heartfelt in that role.



Justin was somewhat shy, but was always known for his pure kind heart and thoughtful nature. His intelligence and wisdom were beyond his years in many ways, and he was as loyal a friend as you could ever find. In short, some would say that Justin was one of a kind (and they'd be right!). Others would probably say that he was altogether too good for this world - they would also be right. Justin Harrison made everyone he met smile, and touched the lives & hearts of everyone who crossed his path.



Just prior to his passing, Justin was evaluating colleges, and had plans of continuing his education.



Justin's memory will be forever cherished by his mother and father of Brattleboro; a brother Anthony Sasso of Texas; two sisters, April Fonseca of Miama and Jessica Wisell of Keene; his maternal grandparents, Katherine Woods and Myat Lipscomb, and several aunts and uncles, some local ones being Irene Wolf and Bill Lipscomb; nieces Alexus Mackey, Millee Wisell, Lila Wisell; nephews Victtorio Wisell, Norman Fonseca; cousins, locally Tyler Wolf; and many more.



He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Albert and Carol Harrison.



On Monday, September 7, at his home at 498 Marlboro Road, starting at 2:30pm, there will be a memorial gathering with light refreshments for family, neighbors, friends, and classmates.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Justin's name may be made to Windham County Humane Society, PO Box 397, Brattleboro, VT 05302.



