Brattleboro - Katherine Barratt, 76, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 23, 2019, at home as she wished.
Katherine was a Brattleboro resident for 35 years and spent her vast energy engaging in many volunteer and charitable activities. Her service to the community included many years coordinating the Brattleboro Community Thanksgiving Dinner and she could often be found manning the Experienced Goods Thrift Shop.
An avid horsewoman, cross country skier and spirited participant in everything outdoors, she took advantage of everything that Vermont could offer. She devoted her life to education at all levels, from elementary through adult literacy, retiring from Landmark College, but continuing to teach.
Katherine was pre-deceased by her parents, Edward G. and Helene R. Barratt and by her brother, Bill. She leaves behind scores of dear friends and her nieces, Mary Anna and Kalisa Barratt and nephews, Will and Michael Barratt.
A memorial service will be conducted on February 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, 29 South Street in Brattleboro.
In lieu of flowers, Katherine asked that donations be made to the All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, P.O. Box 2297, Brattleboro, VT 05303.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Jan. 29, 2020