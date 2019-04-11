|
|
Kenneth B. Clark, 54, a resident of Green Dover Loop Road, passed away unexpectedly April 4, 2019. Kenneth was born in Manchester, CT on July 22, 1964 the son of Bruce and Sharon (Hackett) Clark and attended local schools. A time of visitation and shared memories will be held Saturday April 13, 2019 from 2-4pm at Covey Allen & Shea Funeral Home 44 East Main Street Wilmington, VT. To send the family personal condolences and for complete obituary details, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 11, 2019