Dear family of Ken,
I am saddened to hear of Ken's passing. I am sorry for your loss. I enjoyed working with Ken and talking when things were quiet. Blessings to his family.
Kenneth Carl Tracy, 78, of Vernon, VT passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on June 1, 2020. He was born in Wilmington, VT on June 15, 1941 to the late Harold and Flora (Harvey) Tracy.
He was educated in the Vermont school system and spent his career in the Paper mill until retirement.
In his earlier years he was avid hunter, and he spent his years of retirement tending to his two special homes.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 61 years Janice (Bly) Tracy of Vernon, VT; son Parish (Tad) Tracy of Swanzey, NH; his daughters Tina M. Tracy of Brattleboro and Temple D. Amidon of Vernon, VT; brother Peter Tracy of Gilford, VT; sisters Carol Smith of Greenfield, MA and Lynette Thomas of Brattleboro, VT; grandchildren Kyle David Amidon, Brianna Marie Moore, Ryan Daniel Amidon, Tanner Lance Tracy, and one very special great grandson Aiden Axel Amidon; as well as several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: No formal services will be held at this time.
SERVICES: No formal services will be held at this time.
Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Jun. 6, 2020.