Kenneth E. Lee
1958 - 2020
Kenneth E. Lee, 61 of Hinsdale, New Hampshire passed away May 7th at Poet Seat Nursing Home in Greenfield, MA from a very long battle with diabetes and heart problems.

Born to Kenneth and Florence Maybell Avery Lee on September 19, 1958. Ken lived all of his younger years on the family farm on Lee Road, Guilford, Vermont. After graduating from Brattleboro Union High School in 1976, Ken went to work for Famolare on Ferry Road. He also worked at Hinsdale Race Track and in 2003 went to work at Albert's in Chesterfield, New Hampshire. Later to become Stow Mills and today is UNFI. At the time of his death he was still employed at UNFI. Ken was a Selectman for Hinsdale for many years.

He leaves three siblings; Linda, Peter and Lisa, as well as an ex wife Cynthia Wagner, many cousins and one Uncle Paul (Father's Side) of Arkansas.

Per his wishes he will be cremated and laid to rest in the Lee Cemetery, Guilford. Services will be at a later date.

Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on May 16, 2020.
