Guilford- Kevin L. "Kev" Jay, 34, of Russell Road died unexpectedly Monday morning, February 10, 2020 at his home.
Kevin was born in Malden, Massachusetts on October 5, 1985, the son of Kevin and Susie (Annis) Jay. He was raised and educated in Vernon and had attended Brattleboro Union High School. For the past 14 years he resided in Guilford and previously lived in Putney and Pompano Beach, Florida.
At the time of his passing, Kevin was employed as a mechanic for Parker's Auto in West Chesterfield and previously had worked for Omega Optical in Guilford.
Kevin loved cars and was an active and founding member of VT Stance Car Club based in Brattleboro. His pride and joy was his VW R32. He enjoyed attending regional car shows along the entire east coast and won numerous first and second place awards at the N.J. Waterfest Sound Off over the years. An ardent outdoorsman, he also loved fishing and boating.
On June 26, 2010 in Las Vegas he was married to Samantha "Sam" Franklin who survives.
Besides his wife of almost ten years he leaves: his mother, Susie Pratt (Don) of Vernon; his father, Kevin Jay (Nancy) of Cambridge, Mass.; one sister, Lisamarie Scott and fiance John Winter of Brattleboro; two nieces, Tessa and Jenna Scott; a great niece, Izabella, and a large host of friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles on Chickering Drive on Saturday, February 22nd from 4 to 9 P.M.
Friends are invited to call at the Atamaniuk Funeral Home on Thursday (2/20) from 4 to 6 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kevin's name may be made to Central VT Recovery Center, 275 Brooklyn St., Suite #2, Morrisville, VT 05661.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Feb. 15, 2020