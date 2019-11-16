|
|
Hinsdale - Laurel Lee Wetherby, 67, a longtime resident of Hinsdale, died unexpectedly Sunday morning, November 10, 2019 in Brattleboro following a period of declining health.
Laurel was born in Bellows Falls on June 23, 1952, the daughter of William and Joan (King) VanLeeuwen. She was raised and educated in Hinsdale, graduating from Hinsdale High School with the Class of 1970.
She had been employed as an office manager at Pheasant Wood Nursing Home in Peterborough and previously worked at Applewood Healthcare in Winchester. For several years she also operated her own custodial service.
Laurel was a life member of the V.F.W. Carl M. Dessaint Post #1034 in Brattleboro. Of her leisure time activities, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading and time shared with her family.
In November of 2007 in Hinsdale she was married to Ronald G. Wetherby who survives.
Besides her husband of 12 years she leaves: two daughters, Michele Beswick of Southampton, MA and Jacquelyn Beswick of Easthampton, MA; one sister, Susan Bellville of Brattleboro; four brothers, Joseph Gragen of Westmoreland, NH, Mahlon Gragen of WI, John VanLeeuwen of Brattleboro and Peter VanLeeuwen of FL.; one granddaughter, Kloe Beswick and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Hugh Gragen.
A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held Saturday, November 23rd from 1 to 4 P.M. at the Carl M. Dessaint V.F.W. Post #1034 on Black Mountain Road. Burial in Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 593, Brattleboro, VT 05302, or to the V.F.W. Carl M. Dessaint Post #1034 Auxiliary, 40 Black Mountain Road, Brattleboro, VT 05301.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Nov. 16, 2019