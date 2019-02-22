|
|
Ayre, Lawrence "Larry" Bailey, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at his home in Santa Rosa, CA. Loving husband of Rachael Ayre, beloved father of Bailey Lawrence Ayre and Nicholas "Nicky" Lawrence Ayre. Also survived by his sisters Kathleen Ayre and Linda Varese and her husband Stefano and his brother James "Jim" Ayre and his wife Kathleen and five nephews and one niece. Larry loved animals and watching his sons play sports. He owned and operated John Barleycorn Bar in San Francisco for over forty years and he was a graduate of University of San Francisco.
Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 9:30 AM at St. Eugene's Cathedral, 2323 Montgomery Dr, Santa Rosa, CA. Friends may pay their respects at Daniels Chapel of the Roses on Sunday, February 24, 2019 between 2:00 PM and 6:00 PM. Private inurnment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Santa Rosa, CA at a later date.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to St. Eugene's C.Y.O. Program, 5707 Los Alamos Court, Santa Rosa, CA 95409.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Feb. 22, 2019