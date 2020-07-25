1/1
Lawrence J. Rouleau
1930 - 2020
Brattleboro- Lawrence Joseph "Larry" Rouleau, 89, of Clark Street, a lifelong resident of town, died peacefully early Monday morning, July 13, 2020 at Pine Heights where he had been a resident since October.

Larry was born in Brattleboro on August 12, 1930, the son of Napoleon and Georgianna (Fortin) Rouleau. He was raised and educated in Brattleboro where he attended public schools.

He had been employed for the town of Brattleboro working initially as a heavy equipment operator for the highway department and later transferred to the water department where he retired from following 30 plus years of faithful service. Previously he worked for Pepsi Cola Bottling, and during his younger years had been employed at the former Crosby Milling Company. Larry also held several part-time jobs in conjunction with working full time that included bartending at the former Ray's Restaurant and working at Hotel Brooks on Main Street.

Following his retirement, he stayed active and assisted with a newly established food and clothing program, Mercy Ministries based out of Agape Christian Fellowship with his wife. His volunteer duties included receiving food from local grocery distributors and stores and delivering to families and programs in need.

Larry also assisted his wife with her school crossing duties for several years following his retirement at the corner of Clark and Canal Streets.

He was instrumental in the establishing of the Clark/Canal Street Neighborhood Association and Crime Watch at a time when crime in that neighborhood was on the rise. He also assisted with organizing well attended Block Parties for neighborhood children and their families.

Because of the Rouleau's steadfast dedication to the betterment of Brattleboro and its citizens, a park at the base of Canal Street School was named in their honor by the town of Brattleboro.

A man of strong faith, Larry was a communicant of Saint Michaels Roman Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Leo Council #917.

Of his leisure time activities, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, boating and time spent at Bald Mountain Camp Ground in Townshend. Mostly he cherished time with his family and helping those in need. He will be remembered for his friendly personality and spirit of friendship.

He was united in marriage to Lois M. Gibson in Brattleboro on November 3, 1951.

Besides his faithful and devoted wife of 68 years he leaves his four children: daughters, Mary Rouleau of Lake City, FL, Jeannette Prukalski of Bellows Falls and Patricia MacMurtry of Brattleboro; and son Michael Rouleau of Swanzey, NH; nine grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren. Additionally, he is survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

He was predeceased by three brothers, Adrien "Andy", George and Henry Rouleau.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Michaels Catholic Church on Saturday, August 8th at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Justin Baker, Pastor, celebrant. Burial will be in West Northfield (MA) Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lawrence Rouleau's name may be sent to Agape Christian Fellowship, 30 Canal Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301.

To share a memory or send messages of condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.

Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Liturgy
11:00 AM
Saint Michaels Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Atamaniuk Funeral Home
40 Terrace Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
802-254-8183
July 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Atamaniuk Funeral Home
