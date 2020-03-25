Home

Lawrence Parker


1970 - 2020
Lawrence Parker Obituary
Lawrence Parker, 50, of Westminster St. passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Larry was born in Bellows Falls on March 5, 1970, the son of Ruby ( Leonard) and Wayne E Parker. He attended school in Bellows Falls and graduated from Springfield High School and worked at Athen's Pizza for 30 years. He loved watching Demolition Derbies and chatting with friends about everything.

Surveying is his mother Ruby Parker of Bellows Falls; his sisters Tina Bridge [Aaron] and Sonya Parker of Bellows Falls and Margaret Nichols [PJ] of Brattleboro, Vt. and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Wayne Parker.

Services will be held at a later date to be announced.

Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home. In lei of flowers, donations can be made in care of Fenton & Hennessy's in Bellows Falls, Vt.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 25, 2020
