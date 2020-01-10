|
Leon Jan Cooper, 72 years old, slipped away unexpectedly but peacefully in his sleep in the late afternoon of December 31, 2019.
He was a fine musician, loving father, friend, farmer, and independent scholar of Ancient Egypt. His friends and family imagine he is now finding his way on the "King's path to the Stars" through the open door in the firmament.
Leon created the life he wanted with his loving partner Deb, his son James, and the community on Red Clover Farm where he lived for almost fifty years. Born in New York City, he came to this area in the early '70s and was involved in many community projects; he was an early member of the Common Ground Restaurant and was instrumental in creating and facilitating the Brattleboro Free Health Clinic. He was also a founding member of Earth Bridge Land Trust in Putney. While working together at the Putney Food Coop, he and Deb Stetson fell in love, and they left in 1980 to farm the patchwork fields of Red Clover on Westminster West rd. in Putney. They first grew a variety of produce, delivering to markets and restaurants, and then for ten years supplied many tons of basil to Putney Pasta. Their son James was born in 1985.
Leon served on the boards of the Putney Community Center and the Putney Central School Board, where he was also Acting Chair. He initiated the first school lunch program and then created a curriculum-based school garden to supply wholesome food for the students.
Under the umbrella of Putney Family Services, he coordinated the weekly Putney Health Clinic for sixteen years; he was grateful to the dedicated volunteer health professionals who so freely gave their time there.
Leon had many passions: he was a daily guitar player, songwriter, land steward, astronomer, horticulturist, dowser, mechanic, fruit tree grafter, historian, storyteller, and lover of Shakespeare. As an independent scholar, he submitted papers on both ancient Egyptian mathematics and the Pyramid texts.
He will be sorely missed by those who heard his songs, enjoyed his wit, walked his beautiful gardens, glimpsed the twinkle of his eye, and knew the generous love he shared with friends, family, and community.
Leon is survived by his life partner Deb Stetson of Putney, son James Cooper and his wife Alexandra of Tucson, AZ; sister Carolyn Strauss of Berkeley, CA. and his niece Rebecca and nephews Michael and Ethan Strauss and their spouses.
A memorial celebration of his life will take place in late July at Red Clover. A gift of remembrance can be sent to Putney Community Cares, P.O.Box 108, Putney, Vermont 05346.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Jan. 10, 2020