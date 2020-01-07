Home

McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-0188
Leslie Burdett nee Port


1928 - 2019
Leslie Burdett nee Port Obituary
Wilmington, VT-Leslie Burdett nee Port, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Wilmington, VT. Born in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, NY to Ernest and Margaret Port, she was a longtime resident of Franklin Lakes, NJ and Wilmington, VT.

Leslie is predeceased by her devoted husband Herbert Burdett and son in law Clifford Lerner. She is survived by her daughters Claudia Burdett-Lerner of Spofford, NH; Andrea Burke and husband Jack of Wyckoff, NJ; Jennifer Burdett-Dyas and husband David Dyas of Wilmington, VT. Grandchildren Andrew Lerner of Mint Hill, NC; Emily Spencer (Lerner) and husband Ben of Portsmouth, NH; Jessica Lerner of San Francisco, CA; Shannon Gaul (Burke) and husband Corey; Meghan Burke and husband Joshua Detzky; and John Burke, all of Jersey City, NJ. Dani Naughton (Dyas) and husband John of Bedford, NH; Vanessa Dyas and fiance Joseph Downey of Valatia, NY. Leslie took great joy in her great grandchildren Isadora, John, Shepard, and Timothy. She is also survived by her longtime childhood friend Mildred Oakland of Breezy Point, NY and her loyal dog Cookie.

Leslie enjoyed a full life as a loving daughter, wife, mother, and friend. Her natural athletic ability afforded her many hours of pleasure skiing, tennis, walking, and golf, to name a few. Leslie was an advocate and lover of animals both great and small. She was an avid reader, a self-proclaimed "political junkie", and a passionate fan of the New York Yankees. Leslie was an elegant woman and recognized by her exceptional beauty both inside and out. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and friends.

The Funeral Mass was held at Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Albany, NY, followed by internment at Saint Agnes Cemetery of Menands, NY
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Jan. 7, 2020
