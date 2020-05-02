Hinsdale - Lewis "Lewie" Major, 81, of Prospect St., died April 27, 2020 in the comfort of his home.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church at a future date and time to be announced by the funeral home.
To view his full obit and send messages of condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church at a future date and time to be announced by the funeral home.
To view his full obit and send messages of condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on May 2, 2020.