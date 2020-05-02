Lewis D. Major
1938 - 2020
Hinsdale - Lewis "Lewie" Major, 81, of Prospect St., died April 27, 2020 in the comfort of his home.

A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church at a future date and time to be announced by the funeral home.

To view his full obit and send messages of condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.

Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Atamaniuk Funeral Home
